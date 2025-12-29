Kim Kardashian slapped with criticism from PETA over quadruple Christmas puppy gift

Kim Kardashian sparked widespread criticism from the animal rights community, as she chose to gift each of her four children with a new puppy for Christmas. The SKIMS entrepreneur took to her Instagram account on the evening of December 25 to flaunt the pictures of the four minuscule Pomeranians, accompanied by the message, "Each kid got a puppy.”
The new arrivals, consisting of two dark-furred, cream and sable-colored puppy dogs, were destined for the names North, 12, Saint, 10, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6. However, the family has received a harsh criticism in the form of a rebuke from PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals).
'Puppies are not plushies'
In a statement released on Sunday, 28th December, Ingrid Newkirk, the founder of PETA, criticised the reality television star for choosing to source from a breeder instead of adopting the animal:
"Puppies aren't plushies, and it’s a damn shame that Kim could have used the opportunity to be a spokesperson for shelter puppies, but instead, she’s getting ripped on social media for that, and she’s getting ripped for it," Ingrid said.
"The decision to turn a blind eye to the 'homeless animals crisis' is inexcusably callous,” she continued, challenging the 45-year-old to "the next time you think of adding a pet to your family, contact a local animal shelter or PETA."
The Kardashian-Jenner pet legacy
Kim's younger sister, Khloé Kardashian, has not escaped either. Khloé, 41, brought home a black Labrador retriever puppy named Peppermint for Christmas, following a letter from her children, True and Tatum, asking for one, allegedly penned to Father Christmas.
This is actually not the first that this family has gotten into a conflict regarding animals. The Kardashian/Jenner family has been famous for having a variety of pets that include horses owned by Kendall, Pomeranians owned by Kim that are named Sushi and Sake, and even a bearded dragon named Speed.
Rectifying mistakes
Ingrid proposed that the family might now be able to “make some amends” for their decision. The recommendations she made included:
Sending the Kardashian kids to volunteer at the local animal shelter. Funding a ‘adopt-a-thon’ event in Sponsoring a “spay day” to help address the rising problem of homeless puppies. Although the Kardashians have not made a statement on the criticism, the controversy remains a current topic on social media with consumers split on whether the gift is a sweet gesture or a wasted advocacy effort.