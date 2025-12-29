Kim Kardashian slapped with criticism from PETA over quadruple Christmas puppy gift

Kim Kardashian sparked widespread criticism from the animal rights community, as she chose to gift each of her four children with a new puppy for Christmas. The SKIMS entrepreneur took to her Instagram account on the evening of December 25 to flaunt the pictures of the four minuscule Pomeranians, accompanied by the message, "Each kid got a puppy.”

PETA slams Kim Kardashian over Christmas gifts

The new arrivals, consisting of two dark-furred, cream and sable-colored puppy dogs, were destined for the names North, 12, Saint, 10, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6. However, the family has received a harsh criticism in the form of a rebuke from PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals).

'Puppies are not plushies'

In a statement released on Sunday, 28th December, Ingrid Newkirk, the founder of PETA, criticised the reality television star for choosing to source from a breeder instead of adopting the animal:

"Puppies aren't plushies, and it’s a damn shame that Kim could have used the opportunity to be a spokesperson for shelter puppies, but instead, she’s getting ripped on social media for that, and she’s getting ripped for it," Ingrid said.