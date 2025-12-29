Hopping onto a ropeway for the first time? Keep this information handy

Be it in north Bengal, or Shimla or any of the hilly areas, hopping on to a ropeway to soak in the scenic view is a must. But remember, more often than not, these ropeways can have long waiting lines, high altitude problems and technical issues too. So, if this is your first time on the ropeway, keep these things in mind to have a smoother journey.
These six notes will make your first experience on the ropeway memorable and exciting.
Tickets and bookings: Ideally, it is recommended that you pre-book your tickets online so that you do not have to wait. However, if it is a sudden decision to hop onto a ropeway, then you might have to be prepared to face a waiting line. Moreover, carry cash on you because not many places accept cards and due to high-altitude network glitches, online payment may not always work.
Comfortable clothes and shoes: Always put on comfortable shoes and clothes. You might have to walk quite a bit to reach the ropeway destination, so wearing good shoes that will protect your feet and help you sail through the rugged terrain are a must. Also, carry layered clothes, for it might be cold up in the hills.
Sun-protection: Carry your sunglasses in your backpack and wear them whenever required. Sun or no sun, apply a good layer of your light-weight sunscreen so that you can be protected from the UV rays which have increased impact on the skin, once several feet above the ground.
Morning reservations: Go for a ropeway tour in the morning, for that is the best time when you can experience the view. Once the sun sets, the area becomes very dark and you would not be able to see the sights. Also, these ropeways do not operate much after darkness. In case of any technical glitches also, daytime is the best to comfort yourselves and wait for help, because panic might set in faster around darkness.
Check weight restrictions: If you are in a group, check the weight restrictions per ropeway chamber. Children must be accompanied with adults at all time. Another way to lessen the weight is to pack only the necessary items and travel light. This also ensures that your belongings are few and safer to keep track of.
Mobile and camera: Never step in the ropeway without your cell phones or camera to capture the unforgettable memories. Further, in case anything untoward happens, your phone might still be your saviour if network permits, and you can call for help.
