Hopping onto a ropeway for the first time? Keep this information handy

These six notes will make your first experience on the ropeway memorable and exciting.

Tickets and bookings: Ideally, it is recommended that you pre-book your tickets online so that you do not have to wait. However, if it is a sudden decision to hop onto a ropeway, then you might have to be prepared to face a waiting line. Moreover, carry cash on you because not many places accept cards and due to high-altitude network glitches, online payment may not always work.

Comfortable clothes and shoes: Always put on comfortable shoes and clothes. You might have to walk quite a bit to reach the ropeway destination, so wearing good shoes that will protect your feet and help you sail through the rugged terrain are a must. Also, carry layered clothes, for it might be cold up in the hills.

Sun-protection: Carry your sunglasses in your backpack and wear them whenever required. Sun or no sun, apply a good layer of your light-weight sunscreen so that you can be protected from the UV rays which have increased impact on the skin, once several feet above the ground.