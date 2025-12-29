Kiran Rao’s wristband from hospital dash bearing Aamir Khan’s name raises eyebrows

Filmmaker Kiran Rao was recently admitted to a hospital for an appendix surgery. However, what caught the eye was the name on her wrist band for the hospital and ward access.

Kiran Rao undergoes appendix surgery

On Sunday, the filmmaker took to her Instagram, and shared a series of pictures and videos from her treatment at a hospital in the city. In the pictures she can be seen smiling for the camera inside her room.

The wrist band on her arm read, ‘Kiran Aamir Rao Khan’. She also penned a long note in the caption, as she spoke about her stay during the treatment.

She wrote, “Here I was, all ready to party my way into 2026, when my appendix sent me a reminder to slow down, breathe deep, and give thanks. Immense gratitude for: modern medicine (still can’t understand how that whole 12mm dia appendix came out through a 10.5mm catheter, thank god I’m not a doctor), Doctor Kayomarz Kapadia and the whole surgical team, Ira, Popeye and Shefali for tlc and hospital sleepover fun, Hospital’s super care. My friends and family who mostly came around to laugh at my plumped lips, an allergic reaction, sadly they’re back to normal and unglam now. Well, I’ve been discharged and I’m back home, ready to ease myself into the new year.”