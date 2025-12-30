Bigg Boss 19 fame Farhana Bhatt lashes out at paparazzi after a remark, video goes viral

A video surfaced online that showed Bigg Boss 19 first runner-up, Farhana Bhatt, confronting paparazzi while getting out of a venue. This started an online discussion regarding what constitutes a 'celebrity boundary' and how paparazzi act toward them. Since her time on the show, Farhana has been in the spotlight and clearly showed her feelings when she was confronted by a photographer regarding a comment he made. This caused the video to go viral so quickly that once again Farhana found herself in the middle of a discussion about how the papparazzi should show respect when interacting with someone who is known for being famous.
Farhana expressed her views about the photographer's comments. In an effort to diffuse the situation after Farhana's comments, another paparazzo attempted to clarify that the comment he made was not meant to be taken seriously. Farhana responded by saying that even if someone is joking when they make a comment, it can still be construed as inappropriate. Then the photographer who made the comment told her that the comment was not directed toward her, it had been meant for another individual, to which Farhana responded with a knowing smile and left the venue in her car.
Farhana Bhatt was seen wearing a black satin outfit while confronting the photographers. At first she seemed upset by the comments made by the photographer and quickly let him know it was inappropriate to say such things in her presence. Although Farhana Bhatt has a playful and friendly relationship with paparazzi, she stated that disrespectful comments should not be tolerated. She also said that there should be limits regarding the kinds of jokes that can be made about someone, even if done lightly.
Although she did seem a little upset with him about what he said, Farhana Bhatt was happy and friendly throughout the evening in the other video, in which she was seen laughing and joking with the photographers. In the video, she told them that she was on her way home to Kashmir, and she also joked with one of the photographers about where he was from. Initially he thought he was from Kashmir, but he later learned that he lived in Uttar Pradesh.