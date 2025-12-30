Bigg Boss 19 fame Farhana Bhatt lashes out at paparazzi after a remark, video goes viral

A video surfaced online that showed Bigg Boss 19 first runner-up, Farhana Bhatt, confronting paparazzi while getting out of a venue. This started an online discussion regarding what constitutes a 'celebrity boundary' and how paparazzi act toward them. Since her time on the show, Farhana has been in the spotlight and clearly showed her feelings when she was confronted by a photographer regarding a comment he made. This caused the video to go viral so quickly that once again Farhana found herself in the middle of a discussion about how the papparazzi should show respect when interacting with someone who is known for being famous.

Farahana Bhatt slams takes a dig at papparazzi with polite yet firm approach

Farhana expressed her views about the photographer's comments. In an effort to diffuse the situation after Farhana's comments, another paparazzo attempted to clarify that the comment he made was not meant to be taken seriously. Farhana responded by saying that even if someone is joking when they make a comment, it can still be construed as inappropriate. Then the photographer who made the comment told her that the comment was not directed toward her, it had been meant for another individual, to which Farhana responded with a knowing smile and left the venue in her car.