‘My Mom Knows Gaurav Khanna,’ Salman Khan slams Farhana Bhatt in Weekend ka Vaar

During the most recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19, Salman Khan slams Farhana Bhatt after she had ridiculed the career of another television actor, Gaurav Khanna, while also using inappropriate language. The moment quickly went viral as a visibly upset Salman stated, “My mom knows Gaurav Khanna. So, I know him. Who even knows you all?”. Salman Khan's phrase drew applause from the audience in the studio and a response online. By name, Salman Khan called out Farhana Bhatt for her “disrespectful and demeaning behaviour" towards a television actor and respected figure.

It all started during a captaincy task when Farhana Bhatt made some statements to belittle Gaurav Khanna's background. She called him "TV ka superstar" and further questioned, "Kya woh relevant hai?" which infuriated the fans and co-contestants. Salman Khan slams Farhana Bhatt for crossing the line, reminding contestants that Bigg Boss was a test of personality, not insulting one's profession or gender. He mentioned that entertainment must not come at the cost of respect, adding that what Gaurav has contributed to Indian television must be appreciated, not mocked.

After the dramatic incident, social media was flooded with applause for Gaurav Khanna, and many fans praised Salman Khan for taking a strong stand. Hashtags like #SalmanKhan, #GauravKhanna, and #FarhanaBhatt started trending on X, as netizens praised the fairness of the show’s host. The comment Farhana made earlier, "Tu aurat hai," has been severely criticized by many viewers for being aimed at Gaurav and both sexist and disrespectful.

Insiders claim Farhana Bhatt may have to bear the serious brunt of her actions in the show. Meanwhile, Salman Khan's scolding has reinstated his reputation as a no-nonsense host who does not tolerate personal attacks. The Salman Khan slams Farhana Bhatt episode has become one of the most discussed moments of Bigg Boss 19, sparking broader conversations about gender sensitivity and respect within reality TV.

