Salman Khan slams Bigg Boss 19 contestants for body shaming Ashnoor Kaur

Bigg Boss 19 host Salman Khan slammed contestants Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri for their ‘disgusting’ body-shaming comments against their fellow contestant Ashnoor Kaur in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The lashing came after the two were seen talking about Ashnoor’s appearance and weight gain in a derogatory manner in an earlier episode.
This controversy started when Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri were overheard gossiping about Ashnoor Kaur. According to them, Tanya told Neelam that Ashnoor wasn't losing weight despite coming to the gym every day, and Neelam referred to her as a dinosaur and as Jurassic Park. However, even that was nothing compared to what Tanya said, reportedly, “haathi jaise, dinosaur, moti, fugge jaise shakal wali.”
Salman Khan directly took up the issue in front of all the contestants. He first asked Tanya and Neelam what they thought of Ashnoor now. After compliments like “She is looking good” and “Bilkul princess jaisi lag rahi hai,” Salman tore into their hypocrisy.
“Neelam, you take pride in your gossip, right? Why aren't you saying anything now? Tanya, you compared her with an elephant, a dinosaur, called her fat, and said that she looked like a balloon. Who gave you that right?” Salman asked, slamming their tone-deaf remarks.
An angry Ashnoor Kaur immediately confronted her housemate and said, “Shame on you, Tanya.”
The incident received wide condemnation from various television personalities. Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan strongly condemned the on air behavior of Tanya. She made a video on Instagram where she mentioned that it was “absolutely disgusting.” She said that being kind is all that matters and putting others down does not make one beautiful. Others who openly supported Ashnoor include Jannat Zubair Rahmani and Awez Darbar.