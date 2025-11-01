Salman Khan slams Bigg Boss 19 contestants for body shaming Ashnoor Kaur

Bigg Boss 19 host Salman Khan slammed contestants Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri for their ‘disgusting’ body-shaming comments against their fellow contestant Ashnoor Kaur in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The lashing came after the two were seen talking about Ashnoor’s appearance and weight gain in a derogatory manner in an earlier episode.

The body shaming row at Bigg Boss 19

This controversy started when Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri were overheard gossiping about Ashnoor Kaur. According to them, Tanya told Neelam that Ashnoor wasn't losing weight despite coming to the gym every day, and Neelam referred to her as a dinosaur and as Jurassic Park. However, even that was nothing compared to what Tanya said, reportedly, “haathi jaise, dinosaur, moti, fugge jaise shakal wali.”

Salman’s strong reaction

Salman Khan directly took up the issue in front of all the contestants. He first asked Tanya and Neelam what they thought of Ashnoor now. After compliments like “She is looking good” and “Bilkul princess jaisi lag rahi hai,” Salman tore into their hypocrisy.