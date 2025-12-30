Brigitte Bardot’s properties, net worth and inheritance revealed after iconic French star’s death at 91

Brigitte Bardot’s properties, vast net worth and unresolved inheritances questions have grabbed the spotlight after her demise. Brigitte passed away in her home in Saint Tropez due to a previously unknown illness, leaving behind an estimated value of between USD 65 million and 100 million, primarily based on high-value real estate holdings. As a result, global interest in how her estate and wealth will be divided is growing.
Brigitte was a long-time advocate for animals and indicated in previous comments that most of her wealth would be allocated for the work of the Brigitte Bardot Foundation. The current ownership of her properties has not yet been resolved, and, like the future of her wealth, clarity will come with legal decisions.
Brigitte was survived by a son, Nicolas-Jacques Charrier and two granddaughters, Anna and Théa Charrier. Although Brigitte had a poor relationship with her son over the years, in her final years, she wished to reconcile with him. However, there has been no official announcement regarding the ultimate distribution of Brigitte’s properties and wealth.
La Madrague, Brigitte Bardot’s secluded residence in Saint-Tropez that she purchased in 1958, is one of her most famous properties. She used the property as a retreat to escape from the public eye. The oceanfront estate consists of a two-storey house, two guest cottages and a swimming pool. The estimated value of the property alone is $US23 million, due to privacy, size and its position on the coast.
She also owned Le Castelet, which was a historic 13th-century mansion located near Cannes and listed for sale in 2020 for around $US6.5 million. The hillside estate has two swimming pools, a pool house, a wine cellar and large gardens, showing the scale of Brigitte Bardot’s properties.
Although Bardot had considerable wealth, she suffered financially because of many legal fines due to controversy over her far-right political beliefs and statements. Between 1997 and 2008, she was convicted several times for inciting racial hatred and faced legal penalties. In the wake of her statements, she has had many public honours removed, and has received death threats after campaigning against horsemeat sales.