Hollywood stars Idris Elba, Cynthia Erivo recognised in New Year’s honor’s list

Britons ranging from Hollywood stars Idris Elba and Cynthia Erivo to a 102-year-old judo instructor have been named in King Charles III’s New Year’s honors list, an annual tradition that recognises people for their contributions to UK public life.

Cynthia Erivo and Idris Elba receive King Charles III’s New Year’s honors list

Idris, who starred as a drug dealer in The Wire and the president of the United States in A House of Dynamite, was knighted for his services to young people after he and his wife, Sabrina, founded the Idris Hope Foundation to target issues such as knife crime, education and poverty.

The actor accepted the honor on behalf of the young people served by the charity.

“I hope we can do more to draw attention to the importance of sustained, practical support for young people and to the responsibility we all share to help them find an alternative to violence,” Idris said.

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, the ice dancing duo who won a gold medal at the 1984 Winter Olympics in Sarajevo, were also awarded top honors, with Torvill receiving a damehood and Dean a knighthood.

Cynthia, one of the stars of Wicked, was named a Member of the British Empire, or MBE, for services to music and drama. And John Hearn, who goes by the name Judo Jack, received a British Empire Medal, after the Guinness World Records recognised him as the world’s oldest judo instructor.