Sunny Leone's gig sparks outrage in Mathura as saints demand ban on it

In Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, Sunny Leone's New Year gig has sparked a huge uproar amongst saints and religious figures, who are calling on the authorities to immediately stop the event that is planned for New Year's 2026. A DJ performance at various venues around the area has also been met with disapproval from numerous religious representatives, as they feel that the event will detract from the spiritual significance of the city, which is associated with Lord Krishna.
There has been an outpouring of opposition against Sunny Leone's New Year party, led by Dinesh Falhari Maharaj, the lead petitioner in the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi case, who has sent a written request to the District Magistrate calling for the cancellation of the show. Falhari states that Mathura is considered the land of Braj Bhoomi, the place where Lord Krishna performed Rasleela, and it serves as a pilgrimage destination for devotees of Krishna and Hindus from around the world to hold religious ceremonies. In his opinion, hosting such entertainment events promotes obscenity and endangers the religious character of Mathura.
After reports surfaced that Sunny Leone would appear at Hotel Lalita Ground and Hotel Da Truck on 1st January in connection with the new year celebrations in Mathura, many complaints against this event began to circulate. The letter received by the district administration outlines how organisers are trying to provoke feelings toward Islam and ruin the image of Mathura’s holy city.
The district administration has received formal requests from religious leaders of all faiths appealing for their intervention regarding the New Year's party . They have also requested that the appropriate authorities take disciplinary action against the event’s organisers due to the growing complaints surrounding this issue. The religious leaders indicated that the new year celebrations, which will be attended by actors, will not be suitable for a holy place like Mathura, and requested that immediate action be taken against the persons hosting this event.
Despite the numerous complaints filed against Sunny Leone, she has continued to promote this event via social media channels. A local Instagram account posted a video confirming her participation in Mathura on 1st January as a DJ for the new year celebrations. Neither Sunny Leone nor the event's organisers have provided a public statement responding to the concerns expressed by the religious community and the religious authorities who made these requests.