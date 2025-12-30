Sunny Leone's gig sparks outrage in Mathura as saints demand ban on it

After reports surfaced that Sunny Leone would appear at Hotel Lalita Ground and Hotel Da Truck on 1st January in connection with the new year celebrations in Mathura, many complaints against this event began to circulate. The letter received by the district administration outlines how organisers are trying to provoke feelings toward Islam and ruin the image of Mathura’s holy city.

The district administration has received formal requests from religious leaders of all faiths appealing for their intervention regarding the New Year's party . They have also requested that the appropriate authorities take disciplinary action against the event’s organisers due to the growing complaints surrounding this issue. The religious leaders indicated that the new year celebrations, which will be attended by actors, will not be suitable for a holy place like Mathura, and requested that immediate action be taken against the persons hosting this event.

Despite the numerous complaints filed against Sunny Leone, she has continued to promote this event via social media channels. A local Instagram account posted a video confirming her participation in Mathura on 1st January as a DJ for the new year celebrations. Neither Sunny Leone nor the event's organisers have provided a public statement responding to the concerns expressed by the religious community and the religious authorities who made these requests.