New Year’s honours recognise Idris Elba, Cynthia Erivo and others

Britain’s annual New Year’s honours list once again reflects a broad spectrum of public life, recognising contributions that range from international cultural influence to quiet, long-term community service. Among those named this year are Hollywood actors Idris Elba and Cynthia Erivo, alongside sports figures, authors and centenarians whose work spans decades.
Elba was knighted for his services to young people, following years of charitable work focused on social challenges such as knife crime, education and poverty. Along with his wife, Sabrina, he founded the Elba Hope Foundation, which supports initiatives aimed at offering young people alternatives to violence and limited opportunity.
Accepting the honour, Elba emphasised that the recognition belonged as much to the young people supported by the foundation as to himself. He spoke about the importance of sustained, practical support and a shared responsibility to help young people build safer futures.
Elba is widely known for his acting roles, including his portrayal of a drug dealer in The Wire and a fictional US president in A House of Dynamite. His knighthood places his off-screen work alongside his screen career in the public spotlight.
Cynthia Erivo, whose recent screen work includes Wicked, was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to music and drama. Over the years, Erivo has built a career across stage, film and music, earning critical acclaim while maintaining strong ties to British theatre.
Sporting excellence was also recognised. Ice dancers Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, who won gold at the 1984 Winter Olympics in Sarajevo, received some of the list’s highest honours. Torvill was awarded a damehood, while Dean was knighted, marking their lasting influence on British sport and popular culture.
Beyond high-profile names, the list highlighted individuals whose contributions are less widely known but equally valued. John Hearn, better known as Judo Jack, received a British Empire Medal after being recognised by Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest judo instructor at the age of 102.
Other recipients included author and comedian Richard Osman, known for The Thursday Murder Club series, who was named an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE). Retired marathon runner Paula Radcliffe also received an OBE, recognising her achievements in athletics. Meanwhile, 101-year-old D-Day veteran Mervyn Kersh was awarded a British Empire Medal for his wartime service and for speaking to schoolchildren about Holocaust remembrance.
Britain’s honours system has its roots in the Middle Ages, when monarchs rewarded service with land, titles or money. Today, honours are awarded by the king on the recommendation of the government and cover fields including the arts, education, sport, public service and charity.
In total, 1,150 people received New Year’s honours this year. Announced on New Year’s Day and on the monarch’s birthday, the list continues to blend recognisable names with individuals whose dedication often unfolds far from public attention.
