New Year’s honours recognise Idris Elba, Cynthia Erivo and others

Britain’s annual New Year’s honours list once again reflects a broad spectrum of public life, recognising contributions that range from international cultural influence to quiet, long-term community service. Among those named this year are Hollywood actors Idris Elba and Cynthia Erivo, alongside sports figures, authors and centenarians whose work spans decades.

Elba was knighted for his services to young people, following years of charitable work focused on social challenges such as knife crime, education and poverty. Along with his wife, Sabrina, he founded the Elba Hope Foundation, which supports initiatives aimed at offering young people alternatives to violence and limited opportunity.

Accepting the honour, Elba emphasised that the recognition belonged as much to the young people supported by the foundation as to himself. He spoke about the importance of sustained, practical support and a shared responsibility to help young people build safer futures.

Elba is widely known for his acting roles, including his portrayal of a drug dealer in The Wire and a fictional US president in A House of Dynamite. His knighthood places his off-screen work alongside his screen career in the public spotlight.

Cynthia Erivo, whose recent screen work includes Wicked, was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to music and drama. Over the years, Erivo has built a career across stage, film and music, earning critical acclaim while maintaining strong ties to British theatre.