Cynthia Erivo honoured as Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year with a grand celebration

Cynthia Erivo, the acclaimed British entertainer and Wicked star, was honoured as Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals Woman of the Year. Braving the cold, enthusiastic fans lined the streets of Cambridge on Wednesday to catch a glimpse of the award-winning actress.

Bundled up in a parka, Erivo greeted the crowd with kisses and waves as she made her way through the city in a festive parade alongside costumed Hasty Pudding members. Fans cheered, held up signs, and even handed her a red rose, while two theatrical members planted kisses on her cheek.