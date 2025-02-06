Cynthia Erivo honoured as Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year with a grand celebration

Cynthia Erivo, the acclaimed British entertainer and Wicked star, was honoured as Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals Woman of the Year. Braving the cold, enthusiastic fans lined the streets of Cambridge on Wednesday to catch a glimpse of the award-winning actress.
Bundled up in a parka, Erivo greeted the crowd with kisses and waves as she made her way through the city in a festive parade alongside costumed Hasty Pudding members. Fans cheered, held up signs, and even handed her a red rose, while two theatrical members planted kisses on her cheek.
The lively half-hour procession featured marching bands, a mechanical bull, and a confetti-spraying Blue Man Group. Harvard student Onovughakpor Otitigbe, thrilled to see Erivo in person, praised her influence on Black women in theatre, calling her an icon.
Later in the evening, Erivo attended a celebratory roast, where she endured playful jabs about Wicked’s length before participating in a finger-painting contest, sketching a whimsical portrait of co-star Ariana Grande. She then dazzled the audience by singing a few notes before receiving her blue Pudding Pot from the Blue Man Group, one dressed as a witch.
Expressing gratitude, Erivo shared how much the honour meant to her, emphasising the lasting impact of theatre on her career. A Tony, Grammy, and Emmy winner, she gained fame for her Tony-winning performance in The Color Purple. She later starred in Drift and earned an Emmy nomination for portraying Aretha Franklin in Genius: Aretha.
The Hasty Pudding Theatricals, founded in 1844, is the world’s third-oldest theatre group. This year’s Man of the Year, Mad Men star Jon Hamm, received his Pudding Pot on January 31.