Jon Hamm honoured as Harvard’s Hasty Pudding’s 2025 Man of the Year

Jon Hamm, widely recognised for his role as Don Draper in Mad Men, was honoured as the 2025 Man of the Year by Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals on Friday night. The actor, who has recently appeared in Fargo and Landman, received the prestigious Pudding Pot award during a celebratory event that included a playful roast before attending a performance of 101 Damnations, the theatre group's 176th production.
During the event, Hamm joked about the overwhelming crowd, saying, “Did you all seriously think I was dead? This is such a wonderful honour.”
However, before accepting his award, he was subjected to a humorous roast by members of Hasty Pudding Theatricals, who teased him about his height, lack of an Academy Award, and how past winners were supposedly better looking.
To drive the point home, he even competed against someone wearing a Paul Rudd mask—Rudd was the 2018 recipient of the award. Hamm also participated in a quirky trivia contest, where a piece of deli meat was humorously declared the 2017 Academy Award winner for production design.
One of the evening’s highlights involved Hamm channelling his Mad Men character Don Draper, pitching bizarre items such as car insurance for a baby driver, a pen for a woman who had just lost her job, and a lifetime bath voucher with Harry Potter.
At a press conference afterwards, Hamm credited Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels for encouraging his comedic side. Reflecting on his career, he described Don Draper as his most challenging and rewarding role while casting doubt on his Landman character's return.
Hasty Pudding Theatricals, one of the oldest theatre groups in the world, honours entertainers for their lasting impact. Previous honorees include Barry Keoghan, Bob Odenkirk, and Jason Bateman. This year’s Woman of the Year award will go to Wicked star Cynthia Erivo on February 6.