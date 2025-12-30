Taylor Swift brings festive tears to Arrowhead Stadium with generous Christmas gesture

While people were enjoying Christmas lunches, the workers were busy attending to duty at Arrowhead Stadium during the game of the Kansas City Chiefs. However, for the workers, this would prove to be an experience of a lifetime as a result of a surprise visit from pop sensation Taylor Swift and fiancé, Travis Kelce.

Taylor Swift gifts woman $600 for working at Chiefs game on Christmas Day

One of the people who has opened about this is Robyn Gentry, a stadium employee, who shared her experience of how the couple approached her. Gentry claims that the singer was running around telling people ‘Merry Christmas’ before approaching her to thank her for working today.

“She came towards me, saying, “Thank you so much for working on Christmas, please take this,”” Robyn wrote. “My mind just froze.”

The couple moved away, and Robyn took a look at the money that was pressed into the former nurse’s hands. The amount of $600 was too much for the mother of eight. The amount was equivalent to the entire pay that Robyn received fortnightly. Moreover, the money was received after the nurse spent a similar amount on Christmas presents for the eight members of the family.