Taylor Swift brings festive tears to Arrowhead Stadium with generous Christmas gesture

While people were enjoying Christmas lunches, the workers were busy attending to duty at Arrowhead Stadium during the game of the Kansas City Chiefs. However, for the workers, this would prove to be an experience of a lifetime as a result of a surprise visit from pop sensation Taylor Swift and fiancé, Travis Kelce.
One of the people who has opened about this is Robyn Gentry, a stadium employee, who shared her experience of how the couple approached her. Gentry claims that the singer was running around telling people ‘Merry Christmas’ before approaching her to thank her for working today.
“She came towards me, saying, “Thank you so much for working on Christmas, please take this,”” Robyn wrote. “My mind just froze.”
The couple moved away, and Robyn took a look at the money that was pressed into the former nurse’s hands. The amount of $600 was too much for the mother of eight. The amount was equivalent to the entire pay that Robyn received fortnightly. Moreover, the money was received after the nurse spent a similar amount on Christmas presents for the eight members of the family.
When Robyn was asked how she felt when the stranger gave her the money, she smiled and said: “I immediately began to cry,” admitting that the incident showed the couple are “beautifully kind people.” It had such a profound effect on Gentry that she had one of the bills framed and hasn't been able to spend the lot because of it.
The singer’s holiday generosity did not end with the people inside the stadium. Over the holiday period, the 36-year-old singer contributed $1 million to charity organisations Feeding America and the American Heart Association, along with a generous donation to MusiCares.
This giving spirit was evidently a prominent theme in her newer release on Disney+, The End of an Era. This documentary series portrayed Taylor’s dedication to her staff, as she was depicted as giving major bonuses and thank-you messages to her back-up dancers and members of her band.
As Travis Kelce is faced with questions about a possible retirement from his NFL career, it appears that the duo is simply looking to make a positive difference in the world around them, ensuring that a Christmas to remember was in store for employees such as Robyn.