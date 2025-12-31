Alabama Barker slams ‘creepy’ backlash over Christmas lingerie gifts

Alabama Barker responds to criticism after sparking outrage online with her recent Christmas gifts. In recent events, the 20-year-old socialite found herself amidst an online argument after claiming that her father, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, gave her a set of expensive lingerie.

Alabama Barker defends dad Travis Barker’s Christmas gift

A video of the gift, published on TikTok on December 27, showed Alabama unwrapping several gift boxes containing Agent Provocateur lingerie, including corsets, bras and panties. The video was quick to spread like wildfire, not for its amusement, but because of the reaction it triggered for the wrong reasons, as a flurry of comments branded it "inappropriate" and "creepy." A concerned father on the social news site Reddit declared, “I don't care if she’s a hundred, I will never want to get her lingerie.”

This backlash resulted in a passionate response from Alabama, who shared a "rant" explaining the situation. "Let me set the record straight because I'm so tired of people thinking this," she said. "Just because my gifts come from my father, it doesn't mean my stepmother, Kourtney, didn't go out and shop for them herself."