Alabama Barker slams ‘creepy’ backlash over Christmas lingerie gifts

Alabama Barker responds to criticism after sparking outrage online with her recent Christmas gifts. In recent events, the 20-year-old socialite found herself amidst an online argument after claiming that her father, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, gave her a set of expensive lingerie.
A video of the gift, published on TikTok on December 27, showed Alabama unwrapping several gift boxes containing Agent Provocateur lingerie, including corsets, bras and panties. The video was quick to spread like wildfire, not for its amusement, but because of the reaction it triggered for the wrong reasons, as a flurry of comments branded it "inappropriate" and "creepy." A concerned father on the social news site Reddit declared, “I don't care if she’s a hundred, I will never want to get her lingerie.”
This backlash resulted in a passionate response from Alabama, who shared a "rant" explaining the situation. "Let me set the record straight because I'm so tired of people thinking this," she said. "Just because my gifts come from my father, it doesn't mean my stepmother, Kourtney, didn't go out and shop for them herself."
“Why are you guys making such a deal out of the lingerie thing?" she asked her 6 million fans. "You think my dad is like, ‘I’m gonna pick out my daughter lingerie’? No. I put it on my Christmas list and my dad wanted me to get what I wanted, so he asked Kourtney to pick out some lingerie."
In defense of her right to want romantic underwear, she added, “God forbid a girl wanted cute panties and bras. Literally, leave me alone.”
The lingerie only went to make up part of an extravagant festive season for the Barker/Kardashian family. Alabama had also flaunted a pink Hermè Birkin, picked out with Fashion consulting by none other than her own sister, Kylie Jenner, as well as diamond studs from Lorraine Schwartz. Other expensive gifts included a Vintage Chanel Vanity case from her sister Kylie, and Balenciaga Accessories from Kendall Jenner.
Although there is no shortage of luxury spoils, Alabama has confessed that the scrutiny has marred the experience by admitting that she is "never going to do another Christmas haul" again.