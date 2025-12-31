Did "Lungi Dance" stay rejected for 20 days? Here's what Honey Singh said

Lungi Dance is one of Bollywood's biggest hits of all time and is easily one of the catchiest tracks. However, the song struggled to find takers when Honey Singh first shared it and even Shah Rukh Khan rejected it!

A few months ago, in a podcast the song's creator Honey Singh revealed that the Chennai Express team wasn't very keen on using the song. And Shah Rukh Khan had himself rejected it.

But Honey Singh was one of the most sought-after hitmakers and had already belted out songs like Angreji Beat and Party All Night.

Honey Singh reveals how "Lungi Dance" got included in Chennai Express

Honey Singh's Lungi Dance found support from Bhushan Kumar, one of the largest producers in India. When Honey Singh asked him if he thought the song could be successful, Bhushan Kumar replied that he was confident that "Lungi Dance" would be a hit.

Honey Singh further revealed that at that point he wanted to shoot the song as a single where he wanted to picturise it on a few kids wearing lungis. But when Rohit Shetty found out, he said yes to the song,].