Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers evicted amid tumultuous divorce

Actress Denise Richards and her ex-husband Aaron Phypers’ legal disputes have sunk to a new level. A judge at the Los Angeles Superior Court has signed an eviction notice against the former couple and their residence in Calabasas, since the two did not pay $84,000 in rent.

The court ruling, signed on Friday, December 26, imposes immediate possession of the luxurious six-bedroom house on landlord John Karan. According to court filing reports, the couple has not been making payments for a few months despite renting the house at a $12,000 monthly rate back in 2020. Although eviction has been approved, a ruling on additional demands for compensation and court costs has yet to be made by the judge.

The move begins a rather embarrassing chapter in what is expected to become Hollywood’s most public divorce. While both parties are still on the deed, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 54, alleged in the documents she filed that she moved out of the home in 2023 in order to get away from the failing marriage.