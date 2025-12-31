Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers evicted amid tumultuous divorce

Actress Denise Richards and her ex-husband Aaron Phypers’ legal disputes have sunk to a new level. A judge at the Los Angeles Superior Court has signed an eviction notice against the former couple and their residence in Calabasas, since the two did not pay $84,000 in rent.
The court ruling, signed on Friday, December 26, imposes immediate possession of the luxurious six-bedroom house on landlord John Karan. According to court filing reports, the couple has not been making payments for a few months despite renting the house at a $12,000 monthly rate back in 2020. Although eviction has been approved, a ruling on additional demands for compensation and court costs has yet to be made by the judge.
The move begins a rather embarrassing chapter in what is expected to become Hollywood’s most public divorce. While both parties are still on the deed, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 54, alleged in the documents she filed that she moved out of the home in 2023 in order to get away from the failing marriage.
Denise claimed that she told Aaron, 53, that it would be solely up to him for the rent beginning January 2024. Denise also accused her ex and his family of “severely damaging” the house, saying that “it’s in a state of disarray” in a visit for the retrieval of her belongings. These claims are disputed by sources close to Aaron, who said that the house is actually in better condition than before.
Financial and legal turmoil
The eviction comes as Aaron is himself making pleas for financial aid. Phypers filed in recent divorce paperwork that he is requesting spousal support because he is “in literal danger of being made homeless” due to debt that surpasses $850,000. He says that though he is having trouble affording necessary utilities, Denise is taking in large sums from television appearances as well as from the OnlyFans account.
Nevertheless, what Aaron faces goes far beyond financial trouble. Denise was handed down a permanent restraining order against Aaron in November 2024 because he allegedly abused her physically, which he has denied. Aaron has been arrested twice in court on charges that include spousal abuse and witness deterrence with a trial pending.