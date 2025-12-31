Tara Sutaria calls out paid negative PR, shares vlogger's post which reveals Rs 6K offer

Tara Sutaria has responded to the recent viral controversy regarding the video from AP Dhillon’s concert in Mumbai, which sparked questions about her and Veer Pahariya's relationship on social media. In the video, she performed on stage with Dhillon and embraced him; however, there were people who pointed to the reaction of Veer Pahariya as being "awkward" and "uncomfortable."

The controversy grew when Tara publicly accused someone of starting a false negative PR campaign against her and damaging her reputation by posting falsities about her.

Tara Sutaria responds to the viral video backlash

Via an official statement, Tara Sutaria condemned the negative PR campaign, stating that it is shameful to create false derogatory captions about artists or to make quick posts without any truth behind them. She also reshared a video shared by Orry of Veer Pahariya enjoying himself at the concert, which was offered as evidence against claims made by some concerning Veer's alleged upset nature. The post included the caption "What the media won’t show you," to disprove the selective editing used to create false speculation.