The Wire actor Isiah Whitlock Jr passes away at 71

Isiah Whitlock Jr, an actor who made frequent memorable appearances on the HBO series The Wire and Veep and in five films with director Spike Lee, died Tuesday. He was 71.

Isiah Whitlock Jr dies, ‘big loss‘ says Spike Lee

Isiah’s manager Brian Liebman told a news agency in an email that the actor died in New York after a short illness.

Isiah played openly corrupt state Sen. Clay Davis on 25 episodes across the five seasons of The Wire. Davis, a fan-favorite character, was known for his profane catchphrase — “sheee-it" — delivered by Isiah in moments of triumph and blunt honesty. The actor first used the phrase in his first film with Spike, 2002’s The 25th Hour, when his detective character discovers a cache of drugs hidden in a couch.

“It’s a big, big, big loss,” Spike said in a phone call with the agency on Tuesday night. “I’m going to miss him for the rest of my life.”

Isiah went on to appear in four other Spike films, including 2004’s She Hate Me, 2012's Red Hook Summer, 2015's Chi-Raq, 2018's BlacKkKlansman and 2020's Da 5 Bloods.

“We vibed over all those years,” Spike said. “We clicked from the jump.”

Spike said he has especially sweet memories of the extended time he spent with Isiah shooting Da 5 Bloods on location in Thailand, and he fondly remembered the last time he saw Isiah — Lee and his daughter, Satchel, sat with him at a screening of Kiss of the Spider Woman earlier this year.

“He was just a beautiful, beautiful soul,” Spike said. “If you were around him, he made everybody feel good in his presence. He would radiate. I would put that over his acting.”