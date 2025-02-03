Shekhar Kapur’s daughter Kaveri to make acting debut opposite Amrish Puri’s grandson Vardhan Puri

Kaveri Kapur, the daughter of legendary filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, is set to make her acting debut with the upcoming streaming project. She will be seen sharing the screen with Vardhan Puri in Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story.

The film is directed by Kunal Kohli. While this will be her first Bollywood venture, Kaveri is not new to facing the camera, having already four music videos under her belt. And now, the uber talented daughter of Shekhar Kapur and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, is all set to conquer the movie space as well.

Details for the film, which has been shot completely in the UK, have been kept tightly under the wraps. The first look of the project dropped today and has been receiving rave reviews. Earlier, it was speculated that Kaveri will be making her film debut with Shekhar Kapur's Masoom – The Next generation. However, the honour of launching her will now go to Kunal Kohli.

Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar on February 11.

Earlier, Kaveri shared the video of herself reciting a poem, presumably penned by herself. Shekhar Kapur is known for films like Bandit Queen, Elizabeth, Mr. India, and others.