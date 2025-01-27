Anil Kapoor shares unseen glimpses from ‘Mr India’ to celebrate Shekhar Kapur’s Padma Bhushan

Elated by the prestigious honor, Shekhar Kapur also posted an elongated note on X (previously known as Twitter). He said, "What an honour! Am humbled that the Government of India has considered me to be deserving of a #Padmanbhushan. Hopefully this award will make me strive harder to serve the Industry that I am part of, and the beautiful Nation that I am so fortunate to belong to. Thank you also to our film audiences of India, for I am because you are."

Apart from Shekhar Kapur, late ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas, Tamil superstar Ajith, Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, cinema veteran Anant Nag, and bharatnatyam dancer-actor Shobana are also among the 139 Padma awardees announced this year on the evening of the 76th Republic Day.

On another hand, Anil Kapoor will next be seen in the upcoming entertainer, Subedaar. With him in the titular role of Subedaar Arjun Singh, Radhika Madan has been roped in to play his daughter in the film. Helmed by Suresh Triveni, the project has been bankrolled by Vikram Malhotra in collaboration with Suresh Triveni and Anil Kapoor. The makers have already unveiled the first look poster for Subedaar back in March 2024.