Shilpa Shetty shows how to achieve balance with Bosu ball workout

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra has shared a motivating workout video to kickstart the week, showcasing how to achieve balance with a Bosu ball. The actress and fitness enthusiast demonstrated the effectiveness of this core-strengthening exercise. With her post, Shilpa encourages her fans to embrace balance as part of their fitness routine and start their Mondays with a strong foundation.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress shared a video of herself working out with a Bosu Ball. For the caption, Shilpa wrote, “Mondays are for BALANCE A Bosu Ball workout targets your core and stabilizing muscles, improving balance, strength, and coordination. It challenges your body on an unstable surface, activating multiple muscle groups, enhancing functional fitness, and reducing injury risks while building overall stability and strength. #MondayMotivation #SwastgRahoMastRaho #BosuBallWorkout #BalanceYourWay #Balance.”