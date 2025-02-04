Sonu Nigam denies presence on X, slams administration over imposter account

Popular playback singer Sonu Nigam, known for timeless hits like Main Agar Kahun, Ab Mujhe Raat Din and Sandese Aate Hain, has urged his fans to be cautious and not believe any content circulating on X (formerly Twitter) under his name, as he is not on the platform.

On Tuesday, the singer took to Instagram to share a screenshot of an imposter account posting content under his name. The fake account had shared a photo featuring Nigam and the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, prompting Sonu to express his concerns.

He captioned the image, "Isn’t this misleading? Why wouldn’t people think it's actually me?"