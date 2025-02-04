Sonu Nigam denies presence on X, slams administration over imposter account

Popular playback singer Sonu Nigam, known for timeless hits like Main Agar Kahun, Ab Mujhe Raat Din and Sandese Aate Hain, has urged his fans to be cautious and not believe any content circulating on X (formerly Twitter) under his name, as he is not on the platform.
On Tuesday, the singer took to Instagram to share a screenshot of an imposter account posting content under his name. The fake account had shared a photo featuring Nigam and the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, prompting Sonu to express his concerns.
He captioned the image, "Isn’t this misleading? Why wouldn’t people think it's actually me?"
Sonu also expressed frustration with the media, administration and government for failing to address the fake account. He wrote, "I am not on Twitter or X. Can you imagine how a single controversial post from this imposter could put my family’s life at risk? This person has been misusing my name and credibility without consequence. And yet, the press, administration, and authorities remain silent, waiting for something to go wrong before offering condolences. Thank you.”
In a separate post, Sonu shared an emotional update about a recent live performance, revealing that he had suffered a severe back spasm mid-performance. Despite the pain, he powered through and delivered a stellar show. “It was one of the toughest days of my life, but incredibly fulfilling. I was singing and moving, which triggered a spasm, but I managed it. I never want to do less than what people expect from me. I’m glad it all worked out,” he shared in the video.