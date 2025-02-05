Ibrahim Ali Khan’s song is on loop for sister Sara Ali Khan
Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan shared that the song Ishq Mein from her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut film Nadaaniyan is on loop for her.
Sara took to her Instagram Stories, where she posted a picture of some Indian desserts she indulged in guilt-free. The picture had Ishq Mein sung by Sachet Tandon, Asees Kaur and Sachin-Jigar, playing in the background.
She wrote, “@iakpataudi on loop. Also miss you … but more cake for me. Most true ishq of mine (food emojis) Fidaaa = Food coma. (sic)”
Talking about the track, which is picturised on Ibrahim and actress Khushi Kapoor, is composed by Sachin-Jigar and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.
Directed by debutant Shauna Gautam, Nadaaniyan, which is a young romantic drama, also features names such as Jugal Hansraj, Dia Mirza, Suniel Shetty and Mahima Chaudhary.
The upcoming film tells the story about a bold and spirited girl from South Delhi named Piya and Arjun, a determined middle-class boy from Noida. As their two completely different worlds collide, they embark on a journey filled with mischief, heart and the sweet messiness of first love.
The film will be released on the streaming giant Netflix. However, the release date is still under wraps. Making her directorial debut, Shauna Gautam, who was also the assistant director on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.
It was on Monday, when the first poster of the film featuring the young stars was shared by Netflix on Instagram. It was captioned, “Every love story has thodi si nadaani. Hard launching Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor on the main Watch Nadaaniyan, coming soon, only on Netflix.” The film is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra.