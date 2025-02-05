Ibrahim Ali Khan’s song is on loop for sister Sara Ali Khan

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan shared that the song Ishq Mein from her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut film Nadaaniyan is on loop for her.

Sara took to her Instagram Stories, where she posted a picture of some Indian desserts she indulged in guilt-free. The picture had Ishq Mein sung by Sachet Tandon, Asees Kaur and Sachin-Jigar, playing in the background.

She wrote, “@iakpataudi on loop. Also miss you … but more cake for me. Most true ishq of mine (food emojis) Fidaaa = Food coma. (sic)”

Talking about the track, which is picturised on Ibrahim and actress Khushi Kapoor, is composed by Sachin-Jigar and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.