Raha Kapoor’s first click! Shaheen Bhatt shares adorable photo taken by her 2-year-old niece

Raha Kapoor, the two-year-old daughter of actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, is already displaying a talent for photography. Her maternal aunt, Shaheen Bhatt, Alia's sister, recenlty shared a black-and-white photo of herself on Instagram, revealing that it was taken by Raha.
Shaheen posted the picture on Tuesday, showing herself in an all-black outfit with a smile. The caption simply read, “(camera emoji) - Raha,” surprising many online.
Fans quickly reacted to Raha’s early foray into photography. One user commented, “Raha is walking on papa's photography path (red heart emoji).” Another wrote, “Raha's photographs skills (heart eyes and red heart emojis).” Others chimed in with, “Raha's gonna have great photography skills (crying emoji),” and “(Red heart emojis) nice , Behind the Camera - Artist in the making (red heart emojis).”
Raha was born on November 8, 2022, to Ranbir and Alia. The couple who began dating during the filming of Ayan Mukerji's 2022 film, Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva, married in the same year.
Ranbir and Alia had previously maintained privacy regarding Raha's appearance, requesting that the paparazzi not photograph her. They revealed her face to the public at the annual Kapoor Christmas luncheon in 2023.
Shaheen is an author and mental health advocate. Her memoir, I've Never Been (Un)Happier, details her experience with clinical depression. She also co-founded the production banner Eternal Sunshine Productions with her sister Alia in 2022. Their productions include Jasmeet K Reen's 2022 dark comedy Darlings and Vasan Bala's 2024 escape thriller Jigra.
Looking ahead, Alia and Ranbir will reunite on screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War after Brahmastra. Alia will also star in Shiv Rawail's Alpha, the first female-led film in Aditya Chopra's YRF Spy Universe. Ranbir is set to play Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's two-part adaptation of the Ramayana.