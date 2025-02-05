Raha Kapoor’s first click! Shaheen Bhatt shares adorable photo taken by her 2-year-old niece

Raha Kapoor, the two-year-old daughter of actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, is already displaying a talent for photography. Her maternal aunt, Shaheen Bhatt, Alia's sister, recenlty shared a black-and-white photo of herself on Instagram, revealing that it was taken by Raha.

Shaheen posted the picture on Tuesday, showing herself in an all-black outfit with a smile. The caption simply read, “(camera emoji) - Raha,” surprising many online.