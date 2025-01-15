Ranbir Kapoor’s adorable outing with daughter Raha at a Mumbai sports ground melts hearts

Ranbir Kapoor and his adorable daughter Raha Kapoor enjoyed a sweet father-daughter outing at a private sports ground in Mumbai on Tuesday. Videos surfaced on social media, capturing the heartwarming moments between the two.

Raha, a vision of cuteness in a white shirt and pants, excitedly explored the space, running around and engaging in playful chases with her father. Ranbir, ever the doting dad, happily followed along, cheering her on.