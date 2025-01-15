Ranbir Kapoor’s adorable outing with daughter Raha at a Mumbai sports ground melts hearts

Ranbir Kapoor and his adorable daughter Raha Kapoor enjoyed a sweet father-daughter outing at a private sports ground in Mumbai on Tuesday. Videos surfaced on social media, capturing the heartwarming moments between the two.
Raha, a vision of cuteness in a white shirt and pants, excitedly explored the space, running around and engaging in playful chases with her father. Ranbir, ever the doting dad, happily followed along, cheering her on.
In a moment of concern, Raha tripped and fell, but resiliently got up immediately. Ranbir, showcasing his nurturing side, quickly picked her up and comforted her with a gentle touch on her knee. The video ended with them sharing smiles and a chat, showcasing the strong bond between the two.
While Ranbir played with Raha, Alia Bhatt was also spotted at the ground, practising pickleball. Looking relaxed in a casual white top and shorts, she focused on perfecting her game.
The Kapoor family recently returned from a New Year’s vacation in Thailand. Shaheen Bhatt, Alia’s sister, shared stunning photos on Instagram from their getaway, with little Raha stealing the show with her adorable expressions. Alia also took to social media, posting a picture of Ranbir kissing her on the cheek while Raha had a playful, serious look towards the camera.
Fans can look forward to seeing Ranbir and Alia share the screen again in their upcoming film Love & War. Ranbir will also be seen in the highly anticipated two-part adaptation of the Ramayana by Nitesh Tiwari, while Alia will be leading the charge in Alpha.