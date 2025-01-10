Inside Alia Bhatt’s Thailand getaway: Beaches, family time and stunning photos

The Kapoor family rang in New Year 2025 with a sun-soaked holiday in Thailand, and Alia Bhatt recently shared glimpses of the memorable getaway on her Instagram.
The actress treated fans to stunning photos featuring her enjoying water sports, reading by the beach, working out, and relaxing with her sister, Shaheen Bhatt.
Capturing the essence of her holiday, Alia captioned the post, "If you didn’t post a beach photo, did you even go on vacation? @anithailand thank you for the memories … and the tann."
Alia was accompanied by her husband Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Raha Kapoor, mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, her own mother Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen, and sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, making it a true family affair.
Earlier, a group picture from their vacation went viral on social media, showing the Kapoor clan posing on a yacht. The photo featured Alia, Ranbir, Raha, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, director Rohit Dhawan with his wife Jaanvi and kids, Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Shaheen with boyfriend Rohan Joshi, Riddhima with husband Bharat Sahni, and their daughter Samara.
On the work front, Alia is set to return to the big screen in the highly-anticipated spy thriller Alpha, directed by Shiv Rawail. The film, part of Yash Raj's spy universe, also stars Sharvari and Einar Haraldsson.
Additionally, Alia will collaborate with Sanjay Leela Bhansali once again for the drama Love and War, where she will star alongside Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor. The project was officially announced in January 2024.