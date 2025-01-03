From Alia Bhatt to Namrata Shirodkar, celebs ring in 2025 with family

Sonam Kapoor recently treated her fans with a special New Year wish. The Neerja actress took to her Instagram account and dropped a sneak peek into her life in 2024. In the first picture, we can see that the actress is enjoying a good time with her husband, Anand Ahuja. Sonam also shared a short video of her car ride with son Vayu. The last still of the post featured Anand Ahuja with little Vayu.

Sonam also penned a special note, thanking her family for a very special trip, "Happy happy new year! Sorry for the late new years greetings… but I was recovering from a spectacular trip with my nearest and dearest. Thank you to my Sindhi clan @anandahuja @ase_msb @rheakapoor @karanboolani @kashmab @mohit216 love you all.. and spending new years with you was epic! Missed you @harshvarrdhankapoor also special mention to @estellemanor @eieshabp @sharanpasricha this is one the best hotels we’ve been too.. and the most beautiful. Beyond world class..."