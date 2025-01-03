From Alia Bhatt to Namrata Shirodkar, celebs ring in 2025 with family

Actress Alia Bhatt, who was recently seen in Jigra, has shared pictures from her New Year celebrations.
On Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared pictures from an undisclosed location. The pictures feature her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, their daughter, Raha Kapoor, her mother Soni Razdan, director Ayan Mukerji, her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, and her sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. She wrote in the caption, “2025: where love leads & the rest just follows...!! happy new year all”.
On the other hand, one of the busiest actors from Bollywood, Akshay Kumar has decided to take some time off from his busy schedule to spend time with his family. The recently flew off to Jaipur with his better half Twinkle Khanna, son Aarav, and daughter Nitara to celebrate the New Year. A video of Akshay's fun family time has surfaced on social media. The Welcome star can be seen enjoying a ride amidst nature in the Jhalana Leopard Safari, Jaipur.
It seems like 2024 was all about travel for former beauty queen Namrata Shirodkar. Giving the netizens an insight into her travel diaries she posted a string of pictures on Instagram of the various places she had been to in the year gone by. The list included London, Jaipur, Maldives, New York City, Dubai, Bangkok, Geneva, ST. Moritz, Baden-Baden, Mumbai and Monaw.
Namrata further penned the caption, "Around the world in 365 days-memories made, lessons learned and leaving 2024 behind! Here’s to more adventures in #2025!"
Sonam Kapoor recently treated her fans with a special New Year wish. The Neerja actress took to her Instagram account and dropped a sneak peek into her life in 2024. In the first picture, we can see that the actress is enjoying a good time with her husband, Anand Ahuja. Sonam also shared a short video of her car ride with son Vayu. The last still of the post featured Anand Ahuja with little Vayu.
Sonam also penned a special note, thanking her family for a very special trip, "Happy happy new year! Sorry for the late new years greetings… but I was recovering from a spectacular trip with my nearest and dearest. Thank you to my Sindhi clan @anandahuja @ase_msb @rheakapoor @karanboolani @kashmab @mohit216 love you all.. and spending new years with you was epic! Missed you @harshvarrdhankapoor also special mention to @estellemanor @eieshabp @sharanpasricha this is one the best hotels we’ve been too.. and the most beautiful. Beyond world class..."
Power couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput recently took to social media to share some glimpses from their vacation in the Maldives. The actor, along with his wife Mira and their children, Misha and Zain, are currently enjoying a relaxing getaway in the island paradise. The family arrived a few days ago to celebrate the New Year and have been making the most of their time together. Mira shared a romantic moment from their getaway by posting a photo with Shahid, holding hands. Along with the picture, she wrote, "Come away with me."
On the professional front, Shahid delighted his fans by revealing a striking new poster from his upcoming film Deva on New Year's Day. The poster showcases his rugged and intense look. He captioned the poster, “Lock n’ Load #DEVA See you in cinemas on 31st January 2025!”