Abhishek Bachchan celebrates birthday with a victory as Majhi Mumbai extends winning streak in ISPL

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan had a memorable birthday celebration while watching his Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) team, Majhi Mumbai, in action. The match, held in Thane, Mumbai, saw Majhi Mumbai take on Falcon Risers Hyderabad, and Abhishek’s team triumphed with a four-wicket victory, extending their impressive winning streak to seven straight games.

The actor, who is also the owner of Majhi Mumbai, was joined by his father, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, at the stadium. The victory was a reason to celebrate, and Abhishek marked the occasion with a cake-cutting ceremony at the stadium.

Earlier, Abhishek shared his experience working with acclaimed director Mani Ratnam, during a retrospective of Ratnam’s work held in Mumbai. Abhishek has collaborated with the National Award-winning filmmaker on two projects—Yuva and Raavan. Speaking at the event, Abhishek recalled how Ratnam’s direction pushed him to deliver performances that left a lasting impact.