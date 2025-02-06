Celebs

Abhishek Bachchan gets candid about his relationships with Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan

Amitabh's affection for Abhishek is often evident on social media. The veteran actor frequently praises Abhishek and his work on social media
Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan
Abhishek Bachchan recently opened up about his dynamic with his parents, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, revealing the distinct nature of each relationship. He described a more traditional dynamic with his mother, Jaya, while his relationship with his father, Amitabh, is characterised by a closer, more friendly bond.

Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan
“I’m close to both of my parents. But it’s a different equation with each,” Abhishek said in an interview. He elaborated, “I share a more traditional mother-son relationship with my mom. My father is more of a friend.” He added, “It’s very hard to differentiate between the two, but there’s a difference between my relationship with the two.”

Abhishek Bachchan with family
AaAmitabh's affection for Abhishek is often evident on social media. The veteran actor frequently praises Abhishek and his work on X. Following the release of Abhishek's recent film, I Want To Talk, Amitabh was visibly impressed, sharing positive fan reactions and writing, “Magical is the word… my love blessings and more…”

On Wednesday, Amitabh shared a rare throwback photo from Abhishek’s birth to celebrate his 49th birthday. The black-and-white image, posted on his blog, shows Amitabh affectionately gazing at newborn Abhishek in an incubator, surrounded by nurses. Dressed in a striped sweater and trousers, Amitabh leans forward, admiring his baby boy.

This paternal affection is not confined to social media. Amitabh and Abhishek are often seen together, particularly at cricket and football matches. Recently, they were spotted enjoying a meal at the Madras Cafe in Mumbai, further demonstrating their close relationship.

Amitabh Bachchan shares a throwback photo from Abhishek Bachchan’s birth as he turns 49
