Abhishek Bachchan gets candid about his relationships with Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan

On Wednesday, Amitabh shared a rare throwback photo from Abhishek’s birth to celebrate his 49th birthday. The black-and-white image, posted on his blog, shows Amitabh affectionately gazing at newborn Abhishek in an incubator, surrounded by nurses. Dressed in a striped sweater and trousers, Amitabh leans forward, admiring his baby boy.

This paternal affection is not confined to social media. Amitabh and Abhishek are often seen together, particularly at cricket and football matches. Recently, they were spotted enjoying a meal at the Madras Cafe in Mumbai, further demonstrating their close relationship.