Diljit Dosanjh shares humorous mantra to combat stress

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh, currently making waves with his Dil-Luminati Tour worldwide, has shared a lighthearted yet effective way to tackle stress in everyday life.
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the singer-actor posted a video offering advice on keeping tension at bay. In the clip, Diljit humorously addresses people’s worries with a single, catchy slogan, "Tension mitra nun hai nahi (Tension doesn’t exist for friends)."
Captioning the post, he asked his followers, "Tension – who all suffer from this disease?"
The video also includes a subtle dig at government advisories issued for his shows, questioning why international artistes don't face similar scrutiny. Some fans interpreted it as a playful remark on the recent Coldplay concerts in India.
On the cinematic front, Diljit recently unveiled the first look of his highly anticipated film Punjab '95. Sharing a series of images from the movie on Instagram, he wrote, "I challenge the darkness. Punjab 95."
The film revolves around the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who exposed extrajudicial killings and mass cremations during Punjab's militancy period. Despite facing resistance, the movie is now closer to release, possibly fueled by Diljit’s rising global influence.