Diljit Dosanjh shares humorous mantra to combat stress

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh, currently making waves with his Dil-Luminati Tour worldwide, has shared a lighthearted yet effective way to tackle stress in everyday life.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the singer-actor posted a video offering advice on keeping tension at bay. In the clip, Diljit humorously addresses people’s worries with a single, catchy slogan, "Tension mitra nun hai nahi (Tension doesn’t exist for friends)."