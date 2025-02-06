Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan attend ‘Loveyapa’ screening, miss reunion

Bollywood megastars Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan attended the special screening of Loveyapa, yet fans hoping for a much-anticipated reunion were left disappointed as the trio maintained separate appearances throughout the event.

Despite being at the same venue on the same night, the Khans arrived at different times and were seen posing individually for the paparazzi. Salman departed just before Shah Rukh made his entrance, while Aamir was spotted warmly greeting SRK.