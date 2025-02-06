Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan attend ‘Loveyapa’ screening, miss reunion

Bollywood megastars Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan attended the special screening of Loveyapa, yet fans hoping for a much-anticipated reunion were left disappointed as the trio maintained separate appearances throughout the event.
Despite being at the same venue on the same night, the Khans arrived at different times and were seen posing individually for the paparazzi. Salman departed just before Shah Rukh made his entrance, while Aamir was spotted warmly greeting SRK.
In viral videos, the Dangal actor was seen sharing a heartfelt hug with SRK, who also embraced Aamir’s children, Junaid and Ira, before posing for the cameras.
For the event, Shah Rukh sported a blue shirt, ripped jeans, and black glasses, while Salman kept it casual in a green T-shirt. Meanwhile, Aamir, who attended in support of his son Junaid, exuded his signature charm.
Although the trio didn’t share the stage this time, their camaraderie was evident at a high-profile wedding last year. In March 2024, SRK, Aamir, and Salman created an unforgettable moment at a grand wedding celebration, dancing together to Naatu Naatu. While their separate arrivals at Loveyapa’s screening may have left fans yearning for more, past moments like this highlight their enduring bond.
Directed by Advait Chandan, Loveyapa marks Junaid Khan’s Bollywood debut alongside Khushi Kapoor. The film, featuring Ashutosh Rana, Tanvika Parlikar, and Kiku Sharda, is set to release on February 7.