Shreya Ghoshal celebrates 10th wedding anniversary with unseen pics

Shreya Ghoshal got married to her high school love Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya on 5th February, 2015 in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. As the lovebirds celebrate 10 years of marital bliss, the singer took to her Instagram handle, and treated her InstaFam with some unseen photographs from their wedding nuptials.

"Happy 10th wedding anniversary to us...Still remember this day as if it was just yesterday. So blessed to have each other in our lives. While we grow up in this journey, we still continue to fall in love again and again with each other in different ways. And God decided to give us an even bigger blessing, our son Devyaan. Just grateful for everything we have...Thanking all our fans and friends for the overwhelmingly beautiful wishes and love that you have sent since the morning", Shreya Ghoshal penned on the photo-sharing app.