Arjun Kapoor calls returning to rom-coms a ‘reunion with an old friend’

Actor Arjun Kapoor, who will be seen in the upcoming romantic-comedy Mere Husband Ki Biwi, describes returning to the genre as "revisiting an old friend." The actor, known for his roles in 2 States and Ki & Ka, is excited to explore the lighthearted space again. "I’ve been fortunate to receive love from the audience for my romantic roles, and I’m hoping for the same with Mere Husband Ki Biwi," he shared.

Having recently portrayed the villainous Danger Lanka in Singham Again, Arjun admits that stepping back into the rom-com genre feels refreshing. "After playing Danger Lanka, it’s great to return to a space filled with warmth, love, and laughter. It’s like reuniting with something familiar," he said.

Arjun emphasised that his goal is always to create content that resonates with the audience and brings joy. "I’m happy to be part of this project, which does exactly that," he added.

The film, which also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar, recently unveiled its peppy new track, Gori Hai Kalaiyan, composed by Akshay and IP.