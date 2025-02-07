Sundeep Kishan reflects on his journey in Bollywood and reveals how he landed Shor in the City role

Actor Sundeep Kishan, currently preparing for the release of his Telugu comedy series Super Subbu, recently reflected on his Bollywood debut in Shor In The City (2011). At an event, Sundeep shared some interesting behind-the-scenes anecdotes from his early career.

He revealed that he was not the initial choice for the role in the film, as actor Rajkummar Rao was originally the casting director’s preference. However, Sundeep was eventually selected after a chance meeting in Hyderabad.

“They met me and said, ‘We really like you,’” Sundeep recalled. “Then they asked, ‘Do you speak Hindi?’ I told them, ‘I grew up in Chennai, but if you give me the job, I’ll learn Hindi.’”

Sundeep highlighted how directors Raj & DK supported him throughout the process. “Unlike others who bring their family or friends along, Raj and DK came with me to meet the casting director. That’s just who they are, and they would’ve done the same for anyone.”