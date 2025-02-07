Here’s all you need to know about the first Guwahati Asian Film Festival

A

Iranian cinema is globally acclaimed for its unique storytelling. While culturally distinct, its films often explore humanitarian themes that deeply resonate with Indian audiences. This was our primary belief in curating the selection. Additionally, In The Arms of the Tree, is Iran’s official entry to the Oscars, which further elevated its significance.

On the other hand, My Melbourne brings together four captivating narratives by four acclaimed Indian filmmakers. Among them is Assam’s own Rima Das, marking her debut in an international collaborative production, along with Imtiaz Ali, Kabir Khan, and Onir. It has generated significant anticipation among local audiences. Its compelling storytelling made it the perfect choice as the festival's closing feature.