Khushi Kapoor reflects on ‘The Archies’ and what she would have done differently

Actress Khushi Kapoor, currently promoting her upcoming film Loveyapa, opened up about her debut project, The Archies, and shared her perspective on the film. Khushi debuted in 2023 with the Zoya Akhtar-directed film, which received mixed reviews.

Looking back on The Archies, Khushi reflected on what she might have done differently. “Probably… marketing-wise, it had to be made clear that the film is catering to a younger audience. I don’t want to particularly change anything, and even I believe the film was for a really young audience. In fact, the people who enjoyed it the most were the ones who were below the age of 16. Plus, I feel like everything doesn’t have to be made for everyone,” she stated in an interview.