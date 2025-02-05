Khushi Kapoor reflects on ‘The Archies’ and what she would have done differently

Actress Khushi Kapoor, currently promoting her upcoming film Loveyapa, opened up about her debut project, The Archies, and shared her perspective on the film. Khushi debuted in 2023 with the Zoya Akhtar-directed film, which received mixed reviews.
Looking back on The Archies, Khushi reflected on what she might have done differently. “Probably… marketing-wise, it had to be made clear that the film is catering to a younger audience. I don’t want to particularly change anything, and even I believe the film was for a really young audience. In fact, the people who enjoyed it the most were the ones who were below the age of 16. Plus, I feel like everything doesn’t have to be made for everyone,” she stated in an interview.
Despite the mixed reception, Khushi expressed no regrets about her involvement in The Archies. “But yeah, I don’t regret the film at all. I learnt everything from the film. I owe everything to Zoya, and I have a deep connection with the film and people around it,” she added.
In the film, Khushi played the role of Betty Cooper. She is rumored to be in a relationship with her The Archies co-star, Vedang Raina.
Khushi is now focused on her upcoming projects. Loveyapa, a Hindi remake of the Tamil film Love Today (2022), is set to hit theaters on February 7. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film stars Khushi and Junaid Khan, along with Ashutosh Rana and Kiku Sharda.
Khushi also has Nadaaniyan in the pipeline, where she will star opposite Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan. The first song from the film, Ishq Jaisa, was recently released. This romantic comedy is scheduled for release on Netflix later this year.