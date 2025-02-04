Makers drop teaser for ‘Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins’

Saif plays a master thief hired to steal the ‘African Red Sun,’ a rare diamond worth ₹500 crore. His character moves through different identities, taking on multiple disguises, including a Punjabi look, a sleek modern avatar and his signature charming personality. The teaser hints at unexpected twists, but one thing is clear — Saif’s smooth and manipulative act is at the heart of the story.

The film marks his reunion with Siddharth Anand after 17 years. Saif had previously headlined Anand’s debut Salaam Namaste, and now, he leads the director’s first streaming venture. Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins is produced by Siddharth Anand’s Marflix Pictures, along with Mamta Anand. Directed by Robbie Grewal and Kookie Gulati, the thriller also features Jaideep Ahlawat in a crucial role.