Juhi Chawla reunites with Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan at ‘Loveyapa’ screening

Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan have both shared the screen with Juhi Chawla in their respective careers, but the trio has never been part of the same film. However, a special screening of Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s Loveyapa recently brought them together under one roof.
Juhi took to Instagram to share a nostalgic montage from the memorable evening. “SO HAPPY to meet Shah Rukh and Aamir together. It is a rare and precious moment … the two heroes whom I worked with extensively, laughed and cried with on so many sets, so many super fun films, so many crazy memories…,” the Darr actress wrote.
Expressing her admiration for Junaid, she added, “And then to be coming to Junaid’s film screening, I had first seen him as a baby!!! How the years have flown … He is SUCH a wonderful down-to-earth boy, God Bless him… Wish him great success with Loveyapa. #loveyapa.”
Fans were quick to react, with one user commenting, "How I really wish to see the three of you in the same movie since my childhood," while another wrote, "You are glowing, ma'am… Hope to see you with SRK and Aamir Khan someday on the big screen!"
For the screening, Shah Rukh kept it stylish in a blue shirt, ripped jeans, and black glasses, while Aamir opted for a printed kurta and black dhoti. The third Khan of Bollywood, Salman Khan, also attended the event in support of Junaid, dressed casually in a green t-shirt.
Produced by Phantom Studios in collaboration with AGS Entertainment, Loveyapa is the Hindi remake of the Tamil drama Love Today. The film features Junaid and Khushi Kapoor in lead roles, alongside Grusha Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, and others.