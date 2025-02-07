Juhi Chawla reunites with Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan at ‘Loveyapa’ screening

Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan have both shared the screen with Juhi Chawla in their respective careers, but the trio has never been part of the same film. However, a special screening of Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s Loveyapa recently brought them together under one roof.

Juhi took to Instagram to share a nostalgic montage from the memorable evening. “SO HAPPY to meet Shah Rukh and Aamir together. It is a rare and precious moment … the two heroes whom I worked with extensively, laughed and cried with on so many sets, so many super fun films, so many crazy memories…,” the Darr actress wrote.