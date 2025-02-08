Gautam Adani’s son Jeet Adani ties the knot with Diva Shah in a traditional ceremony

Businessman Gautam Adani's son, Jeet Adani, married his fiancée, Diva Shah, in a private, traditional ceremony held at Shantigram in Ahmedabad on Friday. The wedding, conducted according to Jain and Gujarati traditions, was attended by a small circle of close family and friends, stated reports.
The bride and groom embraced traditional attire for their special day. Diva wore an exquisite ivory and red velvet lehenga, while Jeet complemented her in an ivory sherwani. Their choice of ethnic ensembles reflected a respect for Indian traditions.
Diva's bridal lehenga featured a deep red blouse with a sweetheart neckline, half-length sleeves, delicate gold zardozi embroidery, and brocade work on the borders. The ivory lehenga showcased a layered A-line ghera, intricate gold brocade work, heavy zardozi embroidery on the broad borders, sequin embellishments, and crystal adornments.
Diva accessorised her bridal look with a dazzling gold and diamond choker necklace adorned with brilliant-cut diamonds, rubies, and other precious stones. She also wore a matching mang tika, jhumkis, kadas, bangles, haath phool, rings, and a delicate nose ring. Her hair was styled in a middle-parted bun, and her makeup included kohl-lined eyes, flushed cheeks, red lips, mascara, feathered brows, and a small bindi.
Jeet's ivory sherwani featured a gold brocade sherwani jacket with a split bandhgala neckline, full-length sleeves, padded shoulders, and gold ornate buttons. He paired it with a matching silk kurta and churidar pants. A cream-coloured silk turban, a gold sarpech, and a layered ruby necklace completed his look.
Jeet is a director at Adani Airports, the company that manages the Adani Group's airport operations. He is an engineering graduate from the University of Pennsylvania and joined the Adani Group in 2019 at the CFO office. Diva Jaimin Shah is the daughter of diamond merchant Jaimin Shah, who co-owns C Dinesh and Co Pvt Ltd.