Gautam Adani’s son Jeet Adani ties the knot with Diva Shah in a traditional ceremony

Businessman Gautam Adani's son, Jeet Adani, married his fiancée, Diva Shah, in a private, traditional ceremony held at Shantigram in Ahmedabad on Friday. The wedding, conducted according to Jain and Gujarati traditions, was attended by a small circle of close family and friends, stated reports.

The bride and groom embraced traditional attire for their special day. Diva wore an exquisite ivory and red velvet lehenga, while Jeet complemented her in an ivory sherwani. Their choice of ethnic ensembles reflected a respect for Indian traditions.