Priyanka Chopra dances to ‘Desi Girl’ at brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding, Nick Jonas joins in

Priyanka Chopra Jonas brought the wedding celebrations to life as she danced to her iconic song Desi Girl from Dostana (2008) at her brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding to Neelam Upadhyaya in Mumbai on Friday.
A viral video shows Priyanka effortlessly grooving to the beats, while her husband, singer Nick Jonas, stood beside her, attempting a few dance steps and cheering her on. Their family and friends soon joined in, turning the baraat into a high-energy celebration.
Siddharth and Neelam exchanged vows in an elegant ceremony at the Maharashtra & Goa Military Camp in Juhu. Priyanka, known for her impeccable fashion sense, dazzled in an intricately embellished aqua-blue lehenga with sequin and beadwork, paired with a one-shoulder blouse and a sheer dupatta.
She accessorised with a diamond and emerald-studded necklace and matching earrings, while Nick looked dapper in a classic white outfit.
Beyond being the life of the baraat, Priyanka played the doting sister and bridesmaid, ensuring everything was flawless for the bride. A viral video captured her adjusting Neelam’s dupatta and lehenga as they walked to the stage.
The wedding was a grand yet intimate affair attended by close family and friends. At the sangeet ceremony, Nick performed Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife) for the guests, while his father, Kevin Jonas, sang When You Look Me In The Eyes. Priyanka also lit up the night, dancing to Bollywood hits, including Darling from 7 Khoon Maaf and Dhan Te Nan.
With heartfelt moments, dazzling performances, and a star-studded guest list, Siddharth and Neelam’s wedding was a perfect blend of love and celebration.