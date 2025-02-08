Priyanka Chopra dances to ‘Desi Girl’ at brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding, Nick Jonas joins in

Priyanka Chopra Jonas brought the wedding celebrations to life as she danced to her iconic song Desi Girl from Dostana (2008) at her brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding to Neelam Upadhyaya in Mumbai on Friday.

A viral video shows Priyanka effortlessly grooving to the beats, while her husband, singer Nick Jonas, stood beside her, attempting a few dance steps and cheering her on. Their family and friends soon joined in, turning the baraat into a high-energy celebration.