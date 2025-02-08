Jeet Adani marries Diva Shah in an intimate ceremony; Gautam Adani pledges INR 10,000cr to social causes
Billionaire Gautam Adani's younger son, Jeet, married his fiancée, Diva Shah, on Friday in an intimate, traditional ceremony attended by a small group of family and friends. The business tycoon kept the wedding simple and donated INR 10,000 crore to various social causes, including building infrastructure in healthcare, education, and skill development.
Sources said that only a very small number of family and friends were invited to the wedding, which was performed according to Jain traditions at Shantigram. No celebrities were invited, they added. Adani will host a reception for employees on Saturday.
“With the blessings of Almighty God, Jeet and Diva tied the sacred knot of marriage today,” Adani wrote in a post on X. “It was a small and extremely private function, so we could not invite all the well-wishers even if we wanted to, for which I apologize.” Sharing pictures of the wedding, he sought blessings and love for the newlyweds.
Sources close to him said that Adani’s cause list for his sizeable donation has been shaped by his social philosophy of “सेवा साधना है, सेवा प्रार्थना है और सेवा ही परमाधarma है (Service is devotion, service is prayer, and service is the highest duty).”
The larger part of his donation is expected to go into funding massive infrastructure initiatives in these sectors. These initiatives will focus on giving all sections of society access to a network of affordable, world-class hospitals and medical colleges, affordable top-tier K-12 schools, and advanced global skill academies with assured employability.
Asia’s second-richest man has two sons, Karan and Jeet. Karan is married to Paridhi, a lawyer and partner at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas. His second daughter-in-law, Diva, is the daughter of diamond merchant Jaimin Shah, co-owner of C Dinesh and Co Pvt Ltd, a diamond manufacturing firm with businesses in Mumbai and Surat.
The wedding festivities began around 2 pm on Friday, February 7, with rituals conducted in accordance with traditional Jain and Gujarati customs. The event was attended by close relatives and friends, with notable absences of politicians, business leaders, diplomats, bureaucrats, film stars, entertainers, and other celebrities.
Jeet (28) is a director at Adani Airports, which operates the group's airport business. An engineering graduate from the University of Pennsylvania, he began his career at the Adani Group in 2019 at the CFO office of the conglomerate. Jeet and Diva got engaged in March 2023 in a private ceremony in Ahmedabad.
Last month, during a visit to the Mahakumbh pilgrimage at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, Adani had stated that Jeet's wedding would be a simple and traditional ceremony, without pomp, show, or celebrity presence. Dismissing speculations of a star-studded wedding, he had said, “It will be a very simple, traditional marriage... just like common people.”
Speaking after performing the Ganga Aarti with his family at Prayagraj’s Triveni Sangam, Adani had reiterated, “My upbringing and our way of doing things are that of a common person from the working class. Jeet too is here for Ma Ganga's blessings. The wedding will be a simple and traditional family affair.”
Before the wedding, social media was rife with speculation that the event would be another extravagant spectacle following rival billionaire Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant's wedding. Addressing rumours that the wedding would be a ‘Maha Kumbh of celebrities,’ Adani had firmly responded, “Definitely not!” Social media chatter had even suggested that the guest list might include the likes of Elon Musk and Bill Gates, with Taylor Swift performing.
There were also rumours circulating on social media that the India-England One-Day International cricket match at the Motera stadium had been rescheduled to accommodate the wedding, which was falsely expected to feature 1,000 supercars, hundreds of private jets, and chefs from 58 countries at an estimated cost of over INR 10,000 crore.
Two days before the wedding, Gautam Adani announced ‘Mangal Seva’, a program to support newly married women with disabilities where every year, 500 women will each be provided INR 10 lakh financial assistance. Jeet Adani met 21 newly married divyang women and their husbands to launch this initiative.