Jeet Adani marries Diva Shah in an intimate ceremony; Gautam Adani pledges INR 10,000cr to social causes

“With the blessings of Almighty God, Jeet and Diva tied the sacred knot of marriage today,” Adani wrote in a post on X. “It was a small and extremely private function, so we could not invite all the well-wishers even if we wanted to, for which I apologize.” Sharing pictures of the wedding, he sought blessings and love for the newlyweds.

Sources close to him said that Adani’s cause list for his sizeable donation has been shaped by his social philosophy of “सेवा साधना है, सेवा प्रार्थना है और सेवा ही परमाधarma है (Service is devotion, service is prayer, and service is the highest duty).”

The larger part of his donation is expected to go into funding massive infrastructure initiatives in these sectors. These initiatives will focus on giving all sections of society access to a network of affordable, world-class hospitals and medical colleges, affordable top-tier K-12 schools, and advanced global skill academies with assured employability.

Asia’s second-richest man has two sons, Karan and Jeet. Karan is married to Paridhi, a lawyer and partner at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas. His second daughter-in-law, Diva, is the daughter of diamond merchant Jaimin Shah, co-owner of C Dinesh and Co Pvt Ltd, a diamond manufacturing firm with businesses in Mumbai and Surat.