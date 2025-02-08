Nagarjuna presents book celebrating ANR’s legacy to PM Modi at Parliament House

In an inspiring and heartfelt exchange at Parliament House, the Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, warmly met with the legendary actor Akkineni Nagarjuna on Friday. In a gesture of respect and admiration, Nagarjuna presented the Prime Minister with a poignant tribute: the book Mahaan Abhineta Akkineni Ka Viraat Vyaktitva.

The book, a celebration of the life and legacy of the iconic Telugu actor and philanthropist Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR) on his 100th birth anniversary, is penned by Padma Bhushan awardee Professor Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, an esteemed academic and former Member of Parliament.

As the book was presented, Nagarjuna, ANR’s son and a renowned actor in his own right, expressed his deep gratitude to PM Modi for acknowledging his father’s immense contributions to Indian cinema on such a prestigious platform. The Prime Minister assured Nagarjuna that ANR’s legacy, not only in film but also in society, would forever be cherished and celebrated.