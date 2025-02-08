Nagarjuna presents book celebrating ANR’s legacy to PM Modi at Parliament House

In an inspiring and heartfelt exchange at Parliament House, the Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, warmly met with the legendary actor Akkineni Nagarjuna on Friday. In a gesture of respect and admiration, Nagarjuna presented the Prime Minister with a poignant tribute: the book Mahaan Abhineta Akkineni Ka Viraat Vyaktitva.
The book, a celebration of the life and legacy of the iconic Telugu actor and philanthropist Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR) on his 100th birth anniversary, is penned by Padma Bhushan awardee Professor Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, an esteemed academic and former Member of Parliament.
As the book was presented, Nagarjuna, ANR’s son and a renowned actor in his own right, expressed his deep gratitude to PM Modi for acknowledging his father’s immense contributions to Indian cinema on such a prestigious platform. The Prime Minister assured Nagarjuna that ANR’s legacy, not only in film but also in society, would forever be cherished and celebrated.
With a genuine warmth, PM Modi took a moment to reflect on ANR’s unparalleled contributions to Indian cinema. He spoke passionately about how the veteran actor had played an instrumental role in defining the cultural identity of Telugu cinema, cementing its place in the broader Indian cinematic landscape.
PM Modi fondly recalled ANR’s illustrious seven-decade-long career, during which he brought Indian traditions, values, and deep human emotions to life with such authenticity and grace that his characters became etched in the hearts of audiences.
The Prime Minister’s words resonated with the sentiments he had shared during the 117th episode of his Mann Ki Baat broadcast, where he had paid tribute not only to ANR but also to other cinematic legends like Tapan Sinha, Raj Kapoor, and Mohammed Rafi. In his remarks, PM Modi underscored ANR’s pivotal role in shifting the Telugu film industry’s base from Chennai to Hyderabad—a bold move that laid the foundation for today’s flourishing film industry in the region.
But ANR's legacy wasn’t confined to cinema alone. PM Modi celebrated his remarkable contributions beyond the silver screen—his commitment to education, literature, and philanthropy. ANR’s establishment of Annapurna Studios, a sanctuary for filmmakers, remains a lasting gift to the film industry. His work in promoting education, particularly his establishment of the Akkineni Nageswara Rao College in Gudivada, further illustrates the depth of his vision for society.
Nagarjuna took the opportunity to brief the Prime Minister on the remarkable progress at Annapurna Studios and the Annapurna College of Film and Media, highlighting their cutting-edge infrastructure and their crucial role in shaping the future of filmmaking by nurturing young talent. The Prime Minister expressed admiration for these efforts, noting that Annapurna Studios had rightfully earned its place on the map of Indian cinema and media—a beacon for the evolving industry.
PM Modi emphasised that ANR was not just an actor, but an institution in himself. His writings, including Nenu Na Jeevitham and Manasuloni Maata, offer profound insights into life and cinema, reflecting his deep understanding of both. ANR’s influence extended beyond India’s borders, representing Indian culture on the world stage as an ambassador of Indian cinema.