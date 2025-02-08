Sobhita Dhulipala gifts PM Narendra Modi a kondapalli bommala during Parliament House visit

Expressing her joy, she wrote, “Anyone who knows me knows how much I love kondapalli bommalu (dancing dolls). They remind me of my childhood at my grandparents' home in Tenali. I was delighted to gift one to him and even more thrilled that he was familiar with this beautiful craft and its roots in Andhra Pradesh.”

Telugu superstar Nagarjuna also extended his gratitude to Modi for recognising his father ANR’s cinematic legacy, calling it a deeply cherished honour for their family and the Indian film industry.