Sobhita Dhulipala gifts PM Narendra Modi a kondapalli bommala during Parliament House visit

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala and her husband, actor Naga Chaitanya had the privilege of meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Parliament House today. During this memorable encounter, Sobhita gifted the Prime Minister a kondapalli bommala (dancing doll), a traditional handicraft from Andhra Pradesh that holds sentimental value for her.
The couple expressed their deep gratitude for the meeting, where they also presented Akkineni Ka Virat Vyaktitva, a tribute to legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR), authored by Padma Bhushan awardee Dr Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad. The tribute honours ANR’s immense contribution to Indian cinema.
Sobhita and Chaitanya acknowledged the significance of this recognition, calling it a heartfelt validation not just for their family but also for ANR’s admirers and Indian cinema enthusiasts worldwide.
Sobhita later shared pictures from the meeting on Instagram, including a moment where she handed the kondapalli doll to PM Modi.
Expressing her joy, she wrote, “Anyone who knows me knows how much I love kondapalli bommalu (dancing dolls). They remind me of my childhood at my grandparents' home in Tenali. I was delighted to gift one to him and even more thrilled that he was familiar with this beautiful craft and its roots in Andhra Pradesh.”
Telugu superstar Nagarjuna also extended his gratitude to Modi for recognising his father ANR’s cinematic legacy, calling it a deeply cherished honour for their family and the Indian film industry.