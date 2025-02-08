Suresh Raina has a fanboy moment with Aamir Khan, wishes Junaid Khan for his debut film ‘Loveyapa’

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina recently met Bollywood's Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan, and shared a glimpse of their encounter with his fans on Instagram. Suresh penned a special note, praising Aamir for his warmth and humility, writing, "Always a pleasure meeting the one and only Aamir Bhai! His warmth and humility are truly inspiring."
In the photos shared, Aamir is seen placing a hand on Suresh’s shoulder while they smile for the camera. A group shot follows, showing the duo with others.
Suresh also took a moment to extend his best wishes to Aamir's son, Junaid Khan, for his upcoming debut movie Loveyapa, a romantic entertainer. He wrote, "Wishing Junaid all the best for his new movie ‘Loveyapa’ - he’s going to shine! God bless."
Aamir is currently actively promoting Loveyapa, which stars Junaid and Khushi Kapoor. The film, produced by Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment, tells a modern-day love story and was released on February 7.
Aamir recently attended a special screening of the film with other Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, marking a rare occasion where all three Khans were together at one event.