Suresh Raina has a fanboy moment with Aamir Khan, wishes Junaid Khan for his debut film ‘Loveyapa’

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina recently met Bollywood's Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan, and shared a glimpse of their encounter with his fans on Instagram. Suresh penned a special note, praising Aamir for his warmth and humility, writing, "Always a pleasure meeting the one and only Aamir Bhai! His warmth and humility are truly inspiring."

In the photos shared, Aamir is seen placing a hand on Suresh’s shoulder while they smile for the camera. A group shot follows, showing the duo with others.