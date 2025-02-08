Khushi Kapoor talks about her role in the Gen-Z rom-com ‘Loveyapa’
When two lovers exchange their mobile phones, a series of truths begin to unfold about each other. Khushi Kapoor stars opposite Junaid Khan, who makes his theatrical debut with the Gen-Z drama Loveyapa. Also, this is a movie that you can safely put into your Valentine's Day watch. As Loveyapa plays in theatres near you, we catch up with Khushi, who plays Baani in this tragically comical romantic comedy.
Take us through your character in Loveyapa.
Baani and I are actually very different in nature and our personalities are quite opposite from one another but I feel like she’s super confident and fiery. She’ll say exactly what’s on her mind unapologetically. She loves fiercely and expresses her feelings with all her heart.
Khushi, you have previously been part of The Archies which was all about teenage romance. How is this role significantly different?
The roles are very drastically different because the genres of films are different; The Archies was a period musical and Loveyapa is a very current generation rom-com. To me, Betty and I were very similar, more so than Baani and I.
If you could exchange your phone with another celebrity, who would it be and why?
I'd probably exchange phones with my sister because I trust her the most.
What does true love signify to you?
I think true love for me is understanding and communicating through thick and thin. It’s growing together and individually.
What is your idea of a perfect date?
Definitely staying in and having a private and cute date-night planned.
What is your dream date destination?
I think somewhere beachy, relaxing and private is ideal.
