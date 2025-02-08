Khushi Kapoor talks about her role in the Gen-Z rom-com ‘Loveyapa’

When two lovers exchange their mobile phones, a series of truths begin to unfold about each other. Khushi Kapoor stars opposite Junaid Khan, who makes his theatrical debut with the Gen-Z drama Loveyapa. Also, this is a movie that you can safely put into your Valentine's Day watch. As Loveyapa plays in theatres near you, we catch up with Khushi, who plays Baani in this tragically comical romantic comedy.