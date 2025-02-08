Tony Roberts, stage and film star known for Woody Allen films, passes away aged 85

Tony Roberts, the Tony Award-nominated stage and screen actor known for his versatility in both plays and musicals, as well as his frequent collaborations with Woody Allen, has passed away at the age of 85. His daughter, Nicole Burley, confirmed his passing to a media organisation.

Tony enjoyed a prolific Broadway career, originating roles in musicals such as How Now, Dow Jones (1967), Sugar (1972), and Victor/Victoria (1995), where he starred alongside Julie Andrews. He later appeared in the 2007 musical Xanadu and The Royal Family in 2009.

Reflecting on his career in his memoir Do You Know Me?, he wrote, “I have been extremely lucky in life... I knew I wanted to be an actor before high school.”

Tony' association with Woody Allen spanned multiple films, often playing the filmmaker’s charming, confident best friend. His credits include Annie Hall (1977), Stardust Memories (1980), A Midsummer Night’s Sex Comedy (1982), Hannah and Her Sisters (1986), and Radio Days (1987).