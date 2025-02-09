Karan Johar shares a chic black-and-white selfie with Rani Mukerji

Bollywood besties Karan Johar and Rani Mukerji looked effortlessly stylish as they posed together for a striking monochrome selfie. Fondly known as KJo, Karan shared a black-and-white close-up featuring the duo On Instagram Stories. In the picture, Karan, positioned on the right, sported a subtle smirk, while Rani, on the left, looks radiant with her hair left open and a soft smile.
While the filmmaker chose to keep the post-caption-free, he added the song Koi Mil Gaya from his 1998 blockbuster Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The iconic track originally featured Rani, alongside Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan.
Speaking of the film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai also starred Salman Khan, Farida Jalal, and Sana Saeed, weaving together two love triangles set across different timelines—the first unfolding on a college campus and the second revolving around a young girl’s attempt to reunite her widowed father with his long-lost best friend.
Meanwhile, Karan recently celebrated his twins, Roohi and Yash, turning eight on February 7. The filmmaker shared heartwarming pictures with his children, emphasising that his greatest achievement in life is being a father.
In an emotional note, he wrote, “I named them after my parents because beyond lineage or a name, an emotion must continue… They are my world!!!”
Wishing his children on their special day, Karan expressed, “Happy birthday, Roohi and Yash… My biggest prayer for you both is to always be kind.”
Karan welcomed his twins via surrogacy in February 2017, naming Yash after his late father, filmmaker Yash Johar, and Roohi as a rearrangement of his mother Hiroo’s name.