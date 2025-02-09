Karan Johar shares a chic black-and-white selfie with Rani Mukerji

Bollywood besties Karan Johar and Rani Mukerji looked effortlessly stylish as they posed together for a striking monochrome selfie. Fondly known as KJo, Karan shared a black-and-white close-up featuring the duo On Instagram Stories. In the picture, Karan, positioned on the right, sported a subtle smirk, while Rani, on the left, looks radiant with her hair left open and a soft smile.

While the filmmaker chose to keep the post-caption-free, he added the song Koi Mil Gaya from his 1998 blockbuster Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The iconic track originally featured Rani, alongside Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan.