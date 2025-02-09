Salman Khan reflects on his relationship with Salim Khan: ‘How is he always right when I’m always wrong’
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently made his podcast debut on his nephew Arhaan Khan’s popular show, Dumb Biryani. During the candid conversation, the Sultan actor opened up about various aspects of his life, including his dynamic with his father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan.
Speaking about their past differences, Salman shared, “Every family has a head, and that person deserves respect because they only want the best for you. My father and I had our share of disagreements. He would warn me, saying, ‘Don’t do this, it will backfire,’ and my struggle was always, ‘How is he always right when I’m always wrong?’ That was something I had to work on changing. Today, if I give advice, the way I speak to myself is very harsh. If you heard it, you might not like it.”
Earlier, Salman shared a teaser of the podcast on Instagram, captioning it, “I spoke to the boys a year ago, I’m not sure if they even remember all the advice. My first ever podcast appearance @dumbbbiryani comes out soon.”
The Dumb Biryani podcast, available on YouTube, is hosted by Arhaan, Dev Raiyani, and Arush Verma.
On the work front, Salman is currently filming his upcoming action thriller Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Starring Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, the film also features Sharman Joshi, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, and Kishore in key roles.
With cinematography by Tirru and editing by Vivek Harshan, Sikandar boasts a powerful soundtrack by Santhosh Narayanan, with songs composed by Pritam. The film is slated for an Eid 2025 release.