Sara Ali Khan shares cute moments with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan from a friend’s wedding

On the work front, Sara was recently seen in Sky Force, directed by Sandeep Kelwani and Abhishek Kapur, starring Akshay Kumar and debutant Veer Pahariya. She will next appear in Anurag Basu's anthology film Metro In Dino alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen Sharma.

Ibrahim is set to make his acting debut in the romantic drama Nadaaniyan opposite Khushi Kapoor. Directed by Shauna Gautam and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Misra under Dharmatic Entertainment, the film also stars Suneil Shetty, Mahima Chaudhary, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj.