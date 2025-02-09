Sara Ali Khan shares cute moments with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan from a friend’s wedding

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan recently attended the wedding of their close friends, Yash Singhal and Krisha Parekh, accompanied by their mother, veteran actress Amrita Singh. Sara shared photos from the celebrations on Instagram, capturing the joyous occasion.
The pictures show Sara posing with Amrita and friends, and several heartwarming shots of Sara and Ibrahim together. In one photo, they hold hands, while in another, Sara has her arms around Ibrahim as he playfully poses. She also shared photos with the newlyweds. For the various events, Amrita wore a blue and gold suit, Sara donned a printed red sari and later a pink sari, while Ibrahim opted for a printed grey bandhgala and white pants.
Sharing the photos, Sara wrote, “Mr & Mrs Singhal (smiling face with hearts emojis) @yashsinghal @krishaparekh. Wishing you both a lifetime of togetherness, abundance, love, laughter, joy, thepla and undiyo. Jai Bholenath (folded hands and nazar amulet emojis).”
On the work front, Sara was recently seen in Sky Force, directed by Sandeep Kelwani and Abhishek Kapur, starring Akshay Kumar and debutant Veer Pahariya. She will next appear in Anurag Basu's anthology film Metro In Dino alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen Sharma.
Ibrahim is set to make his acting debut in the romantic drama Nadaaniyan opposite Khushi Kapoor. Directed by Shauna Gautam and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Misra under Dharmatic Entertainment, the film also stars Suneil Shetty, Mahima Chaudhary, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj.