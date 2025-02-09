Shraddha Kapoor shares relaxed weekend moments with her pets

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor recently shared a lighthearted tip on social media, emphasising the importance of perspective over alteration. On Saturday, Shraddha posted two pictures of herself on Instagram. In the first, she held her phone above her head while posing for a selfie. In the second, she captured a candid moment while playing with her furry companions.
Captioning the post, she wrote, “Angle badlo, rang nahi(Change the angle, not the colour).” The actress also shared the snapshot with her pets on her Instagram Stories, adding the caption “Saturday Sukoon” to highlight her weekend relaxation.
Last month, Shraddha offered a fun Valentine’s Day gifting idea. In a video shared on Instagram, she playfully suggested that just as people exchange gifts on festivals and special occasions, they should consider gifting something thoughtful for Valentine’s Day as well.
She humorously added, “I’m not asking you to mortgage your house! You can even gift a lab-grown diamond.”
Shraddha, who has been relatively less active on social media lately, previously revealed the reason behind it. Posting a picture of herself engrossed in a book, she wrote, “Isiliye post kam kar rahi hoon... (This is why I’m posting less).”
On the work front, Shraddha is enjoying the success of Stree 2 and is rumoured to be part of the next film in the Dhoom franchise. Speculations suggest she may reunite with her Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar co-star Ranbir Kapoor in an upcoming project, though an official confirmation is awaited.